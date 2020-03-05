Winning style tips for the Summit League tournament

If you’re a local college sports fan, there’s a good chance you’ll be attending the Summit League Basketball Championships this weekend in Sioux Falls. It will be easy to spot your team in their uniforms on the court, but who says you can’t also turn heads in the stands? Emily Spartz Weerheim, a personal stylist and photographer at Capture your Style, shows us some Summit League fashion for both men and women so you can root for your home team in style.

Get more styling tips from Emily on her Facebook page, @CaptureYourStyle

