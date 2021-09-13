Wings of Valor Lodge Gunning for our Heroes

In just a couple of weeks, a hunting lodge in South Dakota will open its doors and its fields to a very select group of hunters. Located just 40 minutes from Sioux Falls, Wings of Valor Lodge is not your average hunting lodge. It features some of the best habitat in eastern South Dakota and world-class pheasant hunting. And the hunters it serves? Well, they’re unlike any others, too.

Wings of Valor operates on the mission of supporting those who have served by providing a gathering place to motivate and empower veterans in the outdoors. You can support their mission by making a donation online at wingsofvalorlodge.org. You can also volunteer by calling 605-297-4878. You can also register to volunteer through their website.