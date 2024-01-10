As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season wanes and the prospect of hunkering down for a long winter gains snow, you may find yourself in search of a new hobby. But how do you find the right fit? And how do you learn without feeling like a dummy? Our guest from today had the tips you need to cross over the bridge into the fabulous world of exploring new hobbies.



Marti Thompson is an eternal scholar of the world around her and she’s also Ashley Thompson’s partner as they begin the journey of becoming Bridge players together.



Marti sat down with Ashley today, not to play a hand of bridge, but rather to talk about her strategies for learning new things, even when they are as complex as finessing the queens out of your opponent’s hands.