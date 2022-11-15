Anxiety and stress around the holidays can be pretty common for a variety of reasons. Factor in higher food prices and overall inflation, and this year, it’s hitting people more than usual. The reality is that some people aren’t sure whether they will be able to put food on the table for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Jimmy Gordon and the rest of the staff at Wileys recognizes how much of an impact that can have on local families. Their goal is to give back to the community that has supported their business, by helping local families who are finding it harder to make Thanksgiving work this year. He stopped by to explain what they’re doing to help those in need and how you can get involved.

Meal box giveaway details