When looking for fun activities do do in the winter, the zoo might not be the first place that comes to mind. But in reality, some of the animals that you visit in the zoo, are more active in the winter than any other time of year. KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson recently spent an afternoon at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of National History to learn more about the zoo’s winter activities – AND meet some of of her favorite animals!

Ashley Thompson behind the scenes at the zoo with the bears

KELOLAND Living Photographer Hosea Ruppert capturing our new Rhino friend

Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History’s Education Specialist, Natalie Erickson, with Sadie, a Swainson’s Hawk

Find out more about some of the upcoming educational classes at greatzoo.org.