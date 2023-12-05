When you’re searching for a place to relax, rejuvenate and get a little pampering, you might be tempted to pick the first place you find.



Why not? I mean, when you need a little self-care, you want it fast. Yet, that might not be the smartest solution.



Whitney Larsen and Michaela Borchardt are certified family nurse practitioners. They are part of the team of medical professionals at Vivaz Medical Spa.



They stopped by to explain why whatever service you’re looking for; and whether you are a man or a woman, you’ll get exceptional services and amazing results from a medical spa backed by Sanford Health.

At Vivaz Medical Spa you’ll find passionate, experienced medical professionals who will help you look and feel your best with medical-grade skin care products and treatments backed by science and personalized for you.



You’ll find Vivaz Medical Spa in Sioux Falls at 5019 South Western Avenue or by calling 605-328-9770. You can also learn more online at VivazMedicalSpa.com.



And don’t forget to take advantage of Vivaz’s 12 days of Christmas Sale. This is the best time of year to get the best prices on services, gift cards and skin care products.



Shop for yourself or for that someone special in your life. You know they will appreciate a little extra pampering in the new year!