Why sphynx cats are the purrrr-fect pet

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

When you think of cuddling up with your pet, what do you look forward to most? The wag of a tail? The soft hum of a purr? What about their hair? From the fluffy to the curly and coarse, pets come in a wide variety, including hairless.

Amanda Urban is Sphynx Cat breeder based in Sioux Falls.

She’s here today with Pookie Baby, Elsa & Anna. Three of her Sphynx Cats. They’re here to explain why a Sphynx may be the purrr-fect pet for your family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 