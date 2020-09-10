The pandemic has hit every aspect of our daily lives. Businesses certainly haven’t been immune to the effects either. Yet, would it surprise you if we told you that right now is the perfect time to start a business of your own?
Brienne Maner, the Executive Director of the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship, explains why a downturn in the economy is the perfect time to open a business. And, why businesses built during a recession are better able to meet their customer’s needs.
Why right now is the perfect time to start a business: Pandemic silver linings
