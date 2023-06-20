Some people dread exercise, while others look forward to it. And then there are the die-hards who even exercise for a living. Regardless of how you view exercising, we all know how important physical activity is for our health. What you may not understand is what’s actually happening to your muscles during activity and why recovery is so important.

Certified Personal Trainer, Jill Erickson, knows that proper exercise recovery isn’t just something athletes have to worry about.

That’s why she joined us today to explain more about why we all need to give our bodies a break now and then.