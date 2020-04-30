Why it’s more important than ever to get active outside: Mayor Tenhaken’s 100 Miles in 100 Days

How the pandemic impacts both those living with Alzeheimer’s and their caregivers Leslie Morrow is the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota. She’s joining us live via Zoom to tell us more about how the coronavirus is impacting lives for those living with Alzeheimer’s and the people who care for them.

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent shares insight behind in-person and virtual graduation decision We can all agree that the Class of 2020 has been through a lot. Your senior year always comes with mixed emotions, but this year has been unlike any other. No one knows that better than Dr. Brian Maher, the superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District, because, in a way, it’s his senior year […]

Feeding South Dakota works to help the growing number of food insecure It doesn’t take a lot to make a big difference for someone in KELOLAND. In fact, it only takes 1 dollar for Feeding South Dakota to help provide 3 meals for those whose finances are being stretched thin during this uncertain time. Matt Gassen, the CEO of Feeding South Dakota, explains how the landscape of […]

Social media concerns during coronavirus pandemic Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau is here with a warning that while taking a Facebook quiz might seem like a harmless way to pass the time while you’re stuck at home, it could also give scammers your personal information.

B-Squad Rescue going the (social) distance for dogs with their CoRUNa 2020 virtual 5K B-squad Rescue shares how they are getting creative to raise funds so that they can continue to rescue fur babies in KELOLAND and what the adoption process looks like during the pandemic.

Komen Cares Week to support financial issues for those undergoing treatment during pandemic Linda Eidem is with the Susan G Komen Great Plains organization which is undertaking a unique fundraiser beginning this week to help those patients. She is here to explain the unique issues for patients facing both breast cancer and the coronavirus and how we can all support them during this difficult time.

How do you escape domestic violence if your abuser never leaves? As we go through this pandemic most of us are dealing with more stress than usual, especially when it comes to our relationships. And while those extra stresses are hard for everyone, for those in abusive relationships, having your abuser home with you all day, or not being able to leave your home, can magnify […]

Managing student loan debt during the pandemic Breck Miller is the Community Relations Coordinator with Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota. He’s here to tell us what you need to know about student loan deferments and what other payment options are available during COVID-19.

How to enjoy Sioux Falls’ parks system while social distancing The coronavirus may be stopping us from getting together with friends and family, but it’s not stopping us from enjoying the great outdoors. Eric Saathoff, the Recreation Program Coordinator with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec., shares how we can still use Sioux Falls’ parks and trails safely and why we should follow the CDC’s guidelines […]