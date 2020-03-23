Breaking News
Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus
Why being a ‘novel virus’ turned COVID-19 into a pandemic

News and updates about the coronavirus are moving so quickly that certain terms and explanations of the virus can leave us with more questions than answers. That’s why we thought it would be worth revisiting some questions about the virus such as, “How does the coronavirus actually work?” Patricia Tille is a biomedical health scientist and the Chair of the Microbiology Advisory Committee of the International Federation of Biomedical Laboratory Science, which is a non-governmental affiliate of the World Health Organization. She’s here to take us back to the basics and break down how the coronavirus works so we can all understand how to better protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community.

