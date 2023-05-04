We’re beginning to wind down our recognition of people making a difference in their communities as part of the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest. For the past eight weeks, East River Electric Cooperatives and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives have been working to shine a spotlight on the great people of KELOLAND who are working behind-the-scenes and are truly doing good work in their communities. So, today we introduced you to two more of the nominees in the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest that is being held by your local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives within East River Electric’s service territory.



We visited with Jared Hybertson from Centerville, South Dakota. As the Executive Director of the Centerville Development Corporation, his hard work is being recognized by the Southeastern Electric Cooperative. We also to be talking with Duane Anderson of Webster, South Dakota. Duane is a very active volunteer in his community and his dedication is being honor by the Lake Region Electric Association.

Nominations are now closed for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest, the program which honors people through KELOLAND who are making a difference in their communities. You can find out more about the contest at the website whopowersyoucontest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 25th.

