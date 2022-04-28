When you hit the power button on your home computer, you expect it to light up and get you online as quickly as possible so you can get the information you need. For many people in rural KELOLAND, that wouldn’t be possible without their local electric cooperative. That’s why we’re celebrating the employees and member owners who go above and beyond to make sure their communities also run well.



Dwight Brenner, is powered by the Douglas Electric Cooperative in Armour, South Dakota. He is a community volunteer who steps up almost every time he is asked to help. Our second nominee is a couple, Sander and Peggy Ludeman in Minneota, Minnesota. They stepped up to help with a major fundraising campaign just as the pandemic was hitting us all hard. They are powered by the Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative.

Unfortunately, the deadline has passed and there is no more time to nominate an Electric Cooperative Employee or a Member-Owner for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest. But we’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. You can find out more about the contest by going to the website, WhoPowersYouContest.com. We will be announcing the winner on May 11th.