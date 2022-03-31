When you reach for that switch, you expect it to light the room. For many people in rural KELOLAND, that wouldn’t be possible without local electric cooperatives. That’s why we’re celebrating the employees and member owners who go above and beyond to make sure their communities also run well. We had two more nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ Who Powers You contest to talk with today.

Carol Callahan is powered by Sioux Valley Energy. She’s in Hartford, South Dakota where she volunteers at the Hartford Senior Center. Our second nominee is Leonard Deibert from Webster, South Dakota where he works for the Lake Region Electric Association. When they call for help, Leonard is there.

There is still time to nominate an Electric Cooperative Employee or Member for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest. But hurry because the deadline to submit a nominee is today. To find out more, go to the website at WhoPowersYouContest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 11th.