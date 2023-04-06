It’s hard to believe we’re already into our fourth week of highlighting people who are making a difference in their communities as part of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Who Powers You contest. East River Electric Cooperative and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives within East River Electric’s service territory aim to shine a spotlight on some of the people who are doing good work behind-the-scenes with little recognition.



Jonathan Meyer joined us from South Shore, South Dakota where he fills more roles than we can list right now. He is being honored by the Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative. We’re also being joined by Shelly Hauck, who is joining us from Vermillion where she is a member of Clay-Union Electric Cooperative an is described as “a role model when it comes to living a life of commitment to community.”



Both Jonathan and Shelly are nominees in the Who Powers You Contest for making a difference in their communities.

There are just hours left to nominate someone for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest. But you’d better hurry because the deadline to get nominations in is at midnight Friday night. To find out more, go to the website at WhoPowersYouContest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 25th.