This is it! Our last opportunity to join Touchstone Energy Cooperatives and East River Electric Cooperative in recognizing the people who are making a difference in their communities. For the past 10 weeks, East River Electric Cooperatives and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives have been shining a light on these hard-working volunteers who are working behind-the-scenes and doing good work for the benefit of people in need and helping to make their towns and cities a better place to live for us all.

We visited with Bob and Nancy Montross of DeSmet, South Dakota. Bob and Nancy work tirelessly to promote and support DeSmet and have been instrumental in fundraising projects in town, including the DeSmet Event and Wellness Center. Bob and Nancy are members of Kingsbury Electric Cooperative. Our next nominees are Dan and Angie Cleberg from Aberdeen. They are the owners of the Red Rooster Coffee House and have used their business to support something known as the Fallout Creative Community. Dan and Angie’s efforts are being recognized by Northern Electric Cooperative.

You can find out more about the contest at the website whopowersyoucontest.com. We will announce the winner on May 25th.