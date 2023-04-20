We’ve already reached the halfway point in our recognition of East River Electric Cooperative’s Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest nominees. And there has been no shortage of great people who are working behind-the-scenes and making a difference in their communities. That’s why East River Electric Cooperative is once again shining a spotlight on two more of the nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest that is being held by your local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives within East River Electric’s service territory.

Pearl Holt joined us from Aberdeen, South Dakota where she is a member of the Northern Electric Cooperative. We were also joined by James Croshaw, who is in Eureka and his work is being recognized by the FEM Electric Association.

Both Pearl and James are finalists in the Who Powers You Contest for making a difference in their communities. They joined us via zoom to share more about how they’re doing that and why.

Nominations are now closed for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest, the program which honors people through KELOLAND who are making a difference in their communities. You can find out more about the contest at the website whopowersyoucontest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 25th.