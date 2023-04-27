When was the last time you stopped to take the time to recognize a person who is making a difference in your community? Too often those people continue their efforts without expecting any recognition. East River Electric and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives are working to change that by shining a spotlight on the great people who are working behind-the-scenes and making a difference in their communities. So, today we’re taking the time to introduce you to more of the nominees in the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest that is being held by your local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives within East River Electric’s service territory.

Heidi and Dan Goeller founded Harmony, South Dakota and have dedicated their lives to nurturing a very special program for kids in the area. They are being recognized by Sioux Valley Energy Cooperative. And Linda McEntee is the director of Big Friend, Little Friend of Mitchell which promotes mentoring in Mitchell. She is being honored by Central Electric Cooperative.

They all joined us via zoom to share more about what they’re doing to make a difference and why.

Nominations are now closed for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest, the program which honors people through KELOLAND who are making a difference in their communities. You can find out more about the contest at the website whopowersyoucontest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 25th.