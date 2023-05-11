We are just two weeks away from making the big announcement as to who will be named the winner in the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest. This week, though, we continued our efforts to recognize people who are making a difference in their communities. East River Electric Cooperatives and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives have been shining a light on the efforts of people in KELOLAND who are working behind-the-scenes and doing good work in their communities. Today, we introduced you to two more of the nominees in the contest that is being held by your local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives within East River Electric’s service territory.

We visited with Joe Smith of Sioux Falls. Joe runs SHIFT Garages in Sioux Falls and Rapid City and his efforts to make sure families in need have reliable transportation is being recognized by Sioux Valley Energy. Our second nominee is Mavis Kemnitz from Watertown. Mavis is a CASA volunteer and has spent more than 800 hours and driven more than 6,000 serving children and families in Codington County as a court-appointed special advocate volunteer. Mavis’s dedication is being honored by Codington Clark Electric Co-op.

Nominations are now closed for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest, the program which honors people through KELOLAND who are making a difference in their communities. You can find out more about the contest at the website whopowersyoucontest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 25th.