This is our fifth week of highlighting people who are making a difference in their communities as part of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Who Powers You contest. East River Electric Cooperative and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives within East River Electric’s service territory aim to shine a spotlight on some of the people who are doing good work behind-the-scenes with little recognition. Today, we are visited with Brad Stiefvater in Salem, South Dakota who has been the McCook County Emergency Manager for more than 40 years. Brad is a member of Southeastern Electric Cooperative. And Judi Schultz in Lake City who, along with her husband Bruce, have been described as “the type of people who power our communities in northeast South Dakota.” Judi and Bruce are members of the Lake Region Electric Association. Both of these Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Who Powers You finalists are known for making a difference in their communities. We visited with them over zoom to find out more about how they’re doing that and why.

Nominations are now closed for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest, the program which honors people through KELOLAND who are making a difference in their communities. You can find out more about the contest at the website whopowersyoucontest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 25th.