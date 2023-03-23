People are out there doing great things all across KELOLAND which is why East River Electric Cooperatives and Touchstone Energy believes it’s time to shine a spotlight on some of the people who are working behind-the-scenes and making a difference in their communities. It’s time to check in with two of the nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest that is being held by your local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives within East River Electric’s service territory.



Rita Little Thunder joined us from Howard, South Dakota where she works outside the home, is the mom of four kids, is active with Special Olympics and all the other activities her kids are involved in. Rita is being recognized by Central Electric Cooperative. We were also joined by Alicia Gramkow, in Scotland, South Dakota who is a teacher and volleyball coach at Scotland Middle School. Alicia is being recognized by the Bon Homme-Yankton Electric Association.



Rita and Alicia are nominees in the Who Powers You Contest for making a difference in their communities. We’re going to find out more about how they’re doing that and why.

Don’t forget, there is still time to nominate someone for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest. But you’d better hurry because you only have until April 7th to get your nomination in. To find out more, go to the website at WhoPowersYouContest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 25th.