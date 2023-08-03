Spending time surrounded by lush greenery can be the perfect place to sit back and relax while appreciating nature…it’s practically art…in-and-of-itself. What if you were to add live performers to that dreamy scene?



Today we were joined by Lisa Conlin and Raena Rasmussen who are Co-Artistic Directors of LiRa Dance Theatre Company. They were here to explain how we can be a part of the dreamscape.



We also had an in-studio treat with dancer, Kristen Jost, and musician, Bob Holm. They gave us a taste of the music and beautiful dance we’ll be able to see at the LiRa event tonight and tomorrow night. (Aug 3 & 4)

