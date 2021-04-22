Which noodle goes with which sauce? The pasta-bilities are endless

While a road race is not something you would normally expect to go virtual, it's not at all surprising to hear that for the second year in a row, Avera's Race Against Cancer is being held on the Web instead of at the Avera Fitness Center this year. Jackie Haggar Tuschen is the Executive Director of the Avera McKennan Fitness Center and Colette Giese is a cancer survivor. They're here to tell us why going virtual again this year means even more people can participate in the event and make a difference for cancer patients in the region.