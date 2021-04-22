What’s your favorite pasta? Maybe the long and slender angel hair? The adorable bow tie? Maybe something with a bit more kitsch like a dinosaur? Regardless of which shape is your favorite, you may not realize that different noodles are better for different purposes.
We’re joined by Clark Casarella, the brain and foodie behind the blog, “Cooking with Cas”. He gives us a crash course in the sciences of noodles.
Which noodle goes with which sauce? The pasta-bilities are endless
