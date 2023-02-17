This time of year, Mother Nature likes to toy with us by melting the snow and ice one day, only to freeze everything up again on the next day. With a goal of staying upright, most of us are just resigned to the fact that we’re going to need de-icing salt–and lots of it! But which de-icing salt is the right de-icing salt? Thankfully, we found one of those Helpful Folks at Nyberg’s Ace. Greg Sturtz is the Lawn and Garden Specialist at Nyberg’s Ace and he’s the guy with the know-how to keep us salt safe.

Since 1958, locally and family-owned Nyberg’s Ace has been the helpful neighborhood place for convenience, selection, & service in Sioux Falls. The Nyberg locations cover every corner of Sioux Falls: 41st & Minnesota, 12th & Kiwanis, 10th & Sycamore, 41st & Sertoma, and Downtown. Nyberg’s Ace has proven itself for over 63 years by sticking to its core values of offering legendary customer service and convenience at competitive pricing. You can also find them online at nybergsace.com.