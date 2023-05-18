We’ve come to the end of our visits with KELO-TV’s faces from the past. And this week’s guest is probably one of the most-recognized and remembered faces we’ve brought you.



That’s because Steve Hemmingsen spent more than 30 years on televisions across KELOLAND.

And we think it’s safe to say that his voice is among the most recognizable in this part of the country.

See if you remember this guy who visited with our in-house historian, Marketing and Creative Services Director, Paul Farmer, as we checked in to see, “Where are they now?”