Not only was KELO-TV a pioneer in bringing television programming to the state, but we’ve continued to pioneer a number of “firsts” in our 70 years on the air.



Among those firsts was the first woman news director who recently visited with our in-house historian, Marketing and Creative Services Director, Paul Farmer via Zoom. Today’s guest shattered the glass ceiling of the newsroom, not because she was trying, but because she was simply the best.