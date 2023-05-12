We are now officially one week away from KELO-TV’s 70th Anniversary celebration and you know what that means? That it’s time for another check in with a face from the past! Today’s guest thought he wanted to be a doctor when he went to college. Only that was before he had a summer internship in 1997 with KELOLAND News.

And once John Bachman was bitten by the News bug, his fate with KELO-TV was sealed. Our resident historian and Director of Marketing and Creative Services, Paul Farmer, brought us their recent conversation.