We are heading way back in the archives for today’s look back and look ahead as part of KELO-TV’s 70th Anniversary. Our in-house historian, Marketing and Creative Services Director, Paul Farmer, has tracked down another once familiar face to KELOLAND TV viewers over the years. And this one started at KELO-TV when the view for viewers at home was still in Black and White. Paul sat down with Bill Van Duesen to find out what he’s up to now.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now