When your loved ones have Alzheimer’s

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. In fact, Alzheimer’s kills more people than Breast cancer and Prostate cancer–combined. And the problem of Alzheimer’s and dementia related deaths has grown by 16% during the COVID-19 Pandemic. If you are among the 16 million people in this country caring for a friend or family member with Alzheimer’s, it’s only natural if you find yourself wondering whether you, too, will become a victim of this tragic disease.



April Meyerink watched her father decline and pass away from Alzheimer’s and now her mother has also been diagnosed with early onset dementia. Leslie Morrow is the Executive Director of the state’s Alzheimer’s Association and her husband’s grandmother was also an Alzheimer’s patient.



They join us today to talk about the terrible toll Alzheimer’s takes on everyone around it.

To help support those with Alzheimer’s consider participating in one their walks.

Sioux Falls Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Black Hills Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Aberdeen Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Sunday, September 26

To register for the Walk, visit alz.org/walk