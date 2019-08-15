When Disaster Strikes: SD Young Lawyers Step Up

When Disaster Strikes, you can suddenly find yourself facing legal problems you never imagined. Elizabeth Overmoe, the Strategic Planner for the South Dakota State Bar Association and Kelsey Knoer, a Board Member from the South Dakota Young Lawyers Section explain how they are here to help.

Correction: Updated Map of South Dakota Disaster Declaration below.

https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4440

Flood victims facing legal issues may call 1-877-827-6955 toll-free, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. central time, Monday through Friday to request assistance. When connected to the hotline voicemail, callers should leave their name, phone number, brief details of the assistance needed and in which county they are located.