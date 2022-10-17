If you’ve driven down the McKennan Park Boulevard recently, you’ve probably noticed one of its homes is going under a massive restoration – including being lifted up off its foundation and getting a second story addition.

Ashley Thompson stopped by to talk with Alex Halbach from Boulevard Properties and Penny Klinedinst from Simply Perfect Properties to learn more about how they are partnering together to reimagine what restoration looks like.

Follow along as we continue to follow this amazing project!