What’s In Season At The Fruit Club Market

When was the last time your family had fresh fruit on the table that came straight from the orchard to you? Unfortunately, fresh fruit in the winter can be as rare as parkas in summer. You just don’t see it. It’s that need that prompted the formation of The Fruit Club Market whose mission is to bring fresh fruit from the orchard to your family, year round. Got your mouth watering for some of these delicious fruits? Stop by The Fruit Club Market to get the fruit in season. Along with fresh fruit, they offer customized gift baskets, jams, Dimock cheeses, local honey, Aronia berries, Colony foods and much more.

Grandma Penny’s Lettuce Apple Grape & Nut Salad Recipe

– One large bunch of Romaine lettuce (tore into bite size pieces)

– 1.5 cups Red Grapes

– 1.5 cups green grapes

– 2 honey crisp apples cut into bite-size pieces

– 1 Cup Mayonnaise

– 1 Cup sliced pecans

– 1-2 Tbs lemon juice

– 1-2 Tbs sugar or honey

Directions:

Combine lettuce, grapes, apples and pecans and toss. Mix mayo, lemon juice and honey and drizzle over mixture. Chill for at least 30 minutes.

The Fruit Club Market

3408 S Western Ave.

Mon – Sat: 10 AM – 7 PM

(605) 377-8679