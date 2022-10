The arts are a huge part of many people’s lives across KELOLAND. We’ve seen that the interest is growing with new art shows, and gallerys popping up across the state.

Kamryn Miller is an Education Assistant at Augustana University’s Center for Western Studies.

She filled us in on how we can score a few new pieces of art from the 41st annual, Artists of the Plains Art Show and Sale. And help us see why these shows are so important to artists in our area.

Kamryn Miller and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set