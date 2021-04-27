Mention camping and you’re likely to envision heading out into the wilderness with a canvas tent and a few rations. Unless you’re Grizzly Adams, you should probably take a bit more with you to make sure everyone has a good time.
You’re in luck because we’re joined by Ray Aljets, the General Manager at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park of Sioux Falls. He shares a few ideas for the absolute must-have items you should have on hand before heading to the camp ground for a night under the stars.
What you need to prepare for camping season
