There are just three days until South Dakota officially becomes the 36th state to have legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes. The use of cannabis for medical purposes is also already legal in four out of five permanently inhabited U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
South Dakota voters approved the measure last November, but as Dr. Chris Dietrich knows, it takes more than a popular vote to put the measure into action. Dr. Dietrich is joining us through Zoom from Rapid City.
He is the past president of the South Dakota State Medical Association and is a member of the state’s oversight panel on the implementation of Initiated Measure 26.
What you need to know about the legalization of medical marijuana in SD
