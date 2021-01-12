What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota



One of the best holiday presents Americans received at the end of 2020 was news that not one, but two, COVID-19 vaccines had been given swifter-than-ever approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Vaccinations in KELOLAND began on December 14th with health-care workers and so far 48-thousand doses have been given which has many people wondering, “When is it my turn?”

Jill Franken is the Public Health Director with the Sioux Falls Department of Health which has been integral in the planning for the COVID Vaccine distribution. She answers some of the questions that many people are asking before they can roll up their sleeves for the shots.

We understand that we probably didn’t answer all of your COVID-19 vaccine questions in this short segment. That’s why, beginning this Sunday, KELOLAND News is airing a special HealthBeat edition of Inside KELOLAND that features an entire half hour in-depth look at the vaccine and distribution efforts here in South Dakota. You can catch it on Sunday at 11:30 Mountain time on our CW station in Rapid City and right after KELOLAND Weekend News on Sunday night at 10:30 PM and again at 6:30 Central Time, 5:30 PM Mountain time on Monday, January 18th.