Peak flu season starts next week and Dr. Jennifer McKay, Avera Internal Medicine Physician and Hospitalist, explains how we can call better prepare ourselves.

If you’d like to get a flu shot or any other vaccines, contact your local Avera Medical Group Health Care Clinic to make an appointment. You can find a complete list of locations at their website Avera.org/locations. Or you can call them toll-free at 1-877-282-8372 to ask for a location nearest you.