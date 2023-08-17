When you think of pageants the first thing that comes to many minds is a sash and crown.



While walking away with a tiara is the goal for some contestants, it’s not the only thing participants can walk away with.



We were joined by personal brand strategist, owner of Image-Power-Play, and former pageant contestant, Sheila Anderson.



Sheila knows firsthand that the pageant world isn’t all glitz and glamour and she joined us to explain how pageants can teach so much more than how to be a pretty face.