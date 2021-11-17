What to watch for as USD Volleyball hosts Summit League Tournament

If you’ve been into watching USD athletics lately, (and who hasn’t?) You know the ‘Yotes are having a great year. One team really worth watching is the volleyball team. As we recently found out when we sat down with head coach, Leanne Williamson, the USD volleyball players are bringing so much energy to the game that even watching the bench is fascinating.

Tickets are on sale now for the Summit League Tournament November 25th through the 27th. You can contact the Coyote Tickets Office directly by calling 605-677-5959. Their office hours are Monday through Friday from nine to five. You can also purchase tickets online at goyotes.com.

