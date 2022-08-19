There isn’t anything sweeter than your little one giving you a piece of art to hang on the fridge, but as any parent will tell you, keeping everything that your child brings home isn’t an option. So, how can you decide what to keep, and what can be sent packing? We’re being joined by mom & teacher, Lindy Bell. She’s joining us today to show us how she and her husband make the most of their space, and memories, when it comes to what their daughters bring home.

What to save & what to toss with kids projects

