So far, more than 67 million households have ordered free at-home COVID tests, according to the White House. If your household was one of them, they already have arrived in your mailbox, or will be there very soon because 50 million of those at home COVID tests have already been shipped. Melissa St. Clair is the Public Health Lab Manager with the Sioux Falls Department of Health. She stopped by the studio today to walk us through what to do once we suspect we might be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and to tell us what you should know about those rapid COVID-19 antigen tests you can take at home.

You can get the tests at your local pharmacy and online at covidtests.gov or doh/sd.gov/COVID/Testing.

What to do if you test positive