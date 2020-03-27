Tips for safe grocery shopping during COVID-19 Mary Michaels is a Public Health Prevention Coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls. She’s joining us today to share how we can be safe and healthy while navigating through the grocery store to get the items we need during this time.

What to expect when expecting during the coronavirus pandemic: An Avera OBGYN explains Although pregnant women do not appear to be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 or suffering severe sickness—based on observations from China—many women who are expecting understandably have questions and concerns. Ashley Thompson recently spoke with Avera Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Dr. Kimberly McKay, about what mothers-to-be need to know now and what they can expect […]

How to sew Avera’s recommended fabric face mask If you’ve been following the spread of the novel coronavirus as it makes it way across the country, you’ve probably also heard about the growing concerns over shortages of protective face masks for medical personnel and anyone who has become infected by the virus. Many people are hoping to help the situation by putting together […]

Service projects you can do while social distancing We all want to come together to help KELOLAND organizations and businesses during COVID-19, but it takes a little bit of creativity to give back in the midst of social distancing. Thankfully, there are still plenty of ways to serve from afar. Anthony Pizer, a financial advisor who is very familiar with the volunteer scene […]

COVID-19: A Sanford pediatric infectious disease doctor answers your questions Experts are still learning about the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Which is why we partnered with Sanford Health to get answers for the questions you have about the virus and the best ways to protect yourself and your family. Dr. Santiago Lopez is a pediatric infectious disease specialist who commonly works to cure infections […]

What is Reemployement Assistance and who is eligible? With more and more area businesses closing due to COVID-19, many are left wondering how they will pay their bills. While it doesn’t reverse the economic impacts of the coronavirus, Reemployment Assistance can help bridge some of the financial gaps. I recently sat down, virtually, with Brent Thompson, the executive director of East River Legal Services, […]

Why being a ‘novel virus’ turned COVID-19 into a pandemic News and updates about the coronavirus are moving so quickly that certain terms and explanations of the virus can leave us with more questions than answers. That’s why we thought it would be worth revisiting some questions about the virus such as, “How does the coronavirus actually work?” Patricia Tille is a biomedical health scientist […]

If you can donate blood, you should: Struggling to keep adequate blood supply levels With more and more people staying at home, the Community Blood Bank has seen a decrease in overall donations and the lack of blood drive opportunities to support the community’s blood supply. That means they are in need of your donations more than ever. Ken Versteeg, the Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank, and […]

How to make your own hand sanitizer Brittany and Ashley share two examples of hand sanitizer you can create at home Recipe 1:2/3 cup rubbing alcohol1/3 cup aloe vera (can be glycerin)8-10 drops essential oil of choice Recipe 2:Hydrogen Peroxide