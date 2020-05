If you've got a wooden deck on your home, you know it's a love-hate relationship. That's right, you love being able to enjoy your outdoor space with friends and family, but you hate the fact that it needs re-staining every two to three years. Well, we are about to change your world, with the help of the deck stain pros at Norberg Paints. Would you believe it's possible to clean and re-stain your deck in just one day? It's true. Watch and learn.

You'll find the pros at Norberg Paints at two Sioux Falls locations: The South Store location is at 313 West 37th Street and you can find them Downtown at 326 East 14th Street. Both stores are open Monday Through Friday and on Saturday mornings.