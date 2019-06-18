What to expect during week two at Levitt at the Falls

Here is a sneak peek for what you’ll hear from the four music artists who will take the stage at Levitt at the Falls beginning tomorrow night.

Week two at the Levitt is going to feature a little bit of everything: Beginning with the New Orleans Jazz style of Shamarr Allen and wrapping up with the Regae and Calypso beats of Rhythm Collective.Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls is back with us today to fill us in on how last weekend’s grand opening went and what we can all expect to see and hear in the Levitt’s second week of concerts.

Levit at the Falls