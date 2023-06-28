If you’ve ever been to the Brookings Summer Arts Festival in Pioneer Park each July, we don’t have to tell you that it is one of KELOLAND’s Premier Arts showcases every summer. If you haven’t been there before, what are you waiting for?

Shari Budahl Avery is the publicity chair for this year’s Brookings Summer Arts Festival on July 8th and 9th.

She joined us to tell us why the event is so popular with art lovers and families across the region and why its 52nd year is going to be the event’s best year yet.

Brookings Summer Arts Festival

Volunteers are already putting the finishing touches in place and the booths will soon be set up in Pioneer Park in Brookings for this year’s Brookings Summer Arts Festival. The event takes place from 10 until 7 PM on Saturday, July 8th. And from 10 until 5 PM on Sunday, July 9th. There is no admission fee and shuttle buses will be getting people to the park from the parking lot at the South Dakota Agricultural Museum throughout the weekend.