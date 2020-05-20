What to consider about campus life during the COVID-19 pandemic

A preview of tonight’s congressional town hall Whether you work for a large corporation or you are your own boss, whether you live in the city, or in the country– we are all feeling the effects of COVID-19 on our lives. The disease has sickened nearly four thousand South Dakotans and killed almost four dozen people. And we are all looking for […]

The COVID college question: How do you make the most of online education? Spring is a big time of year for college-bound students. It’s the time they will receive acceptance letters and financial aid packages from prospective schools. Yet, during a pandemic, another big thing to consider is how colleges handle virtual education. José-Marie Griffiths, the President at Dakota State University in Madison South Dakota, shares what students […]

Tips for getting a job during the pandemic Erin Cambier Ellingson is an Executive Career Coach who can answer a lot of the questions you may have if you are on the job hunt. She’s here with advice on how to get strategic in the job search during these uncertain times.

Farmers Union Insurance explains how to diversify your investments through annuities There is no doubt that we are in challenging times these days. Second only to health concerns are worries over our individual finances and the national economy. Stacy Mongar, a Financial and Insurance Resource Specialist with Farmers Union Insurance, knows that it’s not possible to project the long-term effects the coronavirus could have on investments, […]

Together with Goblins: An artist creates free coloring pages to help cope with the pandemic KELOLAND businesses have had to think outside of the box to continue serving customers during the pandemic. A KELOLAND native and comic artist is encouraging you to color inside of the lines to have fun and get creative during this challenging time. Artist Dylan Jacobson, a Sioux Falls native tells us about his together with […]

A local nurse working in NYC shares his unique vantage with the help of his bandmates Even as the numbers appear to be declining, there is no doubt that the epicenter of the COVID crisis in this country is New York City where nearly 15,000 people have died and almost 200,000 people have fallen ill. David Assid is a registered nurse in Sioux Falls who answered the call to help provide […]

2020 college seniors: How will the pandemic alter their future? Graduating in a pandemic: It’s something we have all talked about a lot. We have talked about how to support our high school seniors and we have talked about how as parents, we are missing a lot – even the smaller milestones. But we can’t overlook our college seniors. They are headed out into the […]

Social isolation: A look at addiction recovery during a pandemic The coronavirus has been making headlines for more than six weeks now. And while nearly all of those headlines have focused on the threat of the virus to public health, our next guest knows there is another COVID-19 concern that isn’t making much news. Kevin Bergheim, a recovering addict, is among those who have had […]