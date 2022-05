Every two seconds, someone in the US needs blood. Whether its for an accident victim, a cancer patient, or a surgery patient, the honest truth is that, that help can’t wait.



That’s why blood donations are critically important. Yet, while more than one-third of us can give blood, less than 10% do.



So today, we showed you just how easy the process is. We brought our camera along as Ashley Thompson recently donated blood to show you that experience in hopes that you will join the 10%.