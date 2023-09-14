You know that feeling when you’ve been criticized or slighted, and how that can ruin your whole day? Most of us have been there at some point or another, but for some people, (like KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson), this particular sensitivity goes much deeper.

Rejection sensitivity dysphoria, or RSD, is a neuro-behavioral condition, linked with ADHD, that amplifies emotional responses to any rejection, even perceived rejection.



Zach Seefeldt is a licensed professional counselor here in Sioux Falls, he dropped by today to demystify RSD and give us some practical strategies to cope with this debilitating condition.



If you or a loved one experiences intense emotional reactions to rejection, you should listen to what this expert has to say.