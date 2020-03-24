What is Reemployement Assistance and who is eligible?

Why being a ‘novel virus’ turned COVID-19 into a pandemic News and updates about the coronavirus are moving so quickly that certain terms and explanations of the virus can leave us with more questions than answers. That’s why we thought it would be worth revisiting some questions about the virus such as, “How does the coronavirus actually work?” Patricia Tille is a biomedical health scientist […]

If you can donate blood, you should: Struggling to keep adequate blood supply levels With more and more people staying at home, the Community Blood Bank has seen a decrease in overall donations and the lack of blood drive opportunities to support the community’s blood supply. That means they are in need of your donations more than ever. Ken Versteeg, the Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank, and […]

How to make your own hand sanitizer Brittany and Ashley share two examples of hand sanitizer you can create at home Recipe 1:2/3 cup rubbing alcohol1/3 cup aloe vera (can be glycerin)8-10 drops essential oil of choice Recipe 2:Hydrogen Peroxide

Sioux Falls schools begin learning remotely next week: Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher has details We are on Day 5 of the school closures for Sioux Falls school children and their parents. And at this point we are looking at another five days out of school next week. Sioux Falls School Superintendent, Dr. Brian Maher, is back in the studio today to tell us what the plan is for the […]

How the Chamber of Commerce is supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic Work schedules and home life aren’t the only aspects of our lives feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Small businesses are also being forced to change the way they serve their customers, with some even having to close their doors. Jeff Griffin, the President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, […]

At home workout tips to avoid gaining the ‘quarantine 15’ Jordan Wheeler is a personal trainer and coaches classes at Orangetheory Fitness, which is currently closed. He’s joining us today to share tips and ideas to help us get efficient workouts in during this time of social distancing. Jordan created a couple options for viewers to try at home. To utilize his online services visit […]

Churches in Sioux Falls provide unified community support through Help Corona Help Sioux Falls The coronavirus pandemic is affecting people in KELOLAND in profound ways. From loss of work to lack of medical care and food supplies, the virus is making a significant impact on daily life. Rich Merkouris and Brian Stroh are both pastors in Sioux Falls. They are here to tell us how churches are coming together […]

Disinfecting everything: coronavirus cleaning tips Ashlee Jones is the owner of Elite Cleaning in Sioux Falls. She’s here to share best practices for disinfecting our homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

No play dates: Parenting through the COVID-19 pandemic to help flatten the curve Millions of children are out of school because of coronavirus concerns. That leaves many parents scrambling for childcare and ways to smoothly transition into at-home life. Alana Willis is a registered nurse who works outside the home. She’s here to share some advice for parents who are trying to navigate the COVID-19 school shutdowns.