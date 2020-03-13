1  of  29
What is growth mindset?

Most of us have heard the saying from “The Little Engine That Could”, “I think I can. I think I can.” And when we believe we can do something, there’s a greater chance that we will actually accomplish it. That way of thinking is similar to how the growth mindset works, when students believe they can do better, they put in the extra time and effort to get there. Tony Durr, an Assistant Professor with the Teaching, Learning and Leadership Department at South Dakota State University, shows us how to put the growth mindset into action.

Download the growth mindset handout below for more information.

Growth MindsetDownload

